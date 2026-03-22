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Home / News / India News / Hyderabad doctor ends life after family refuses her pet cat
Hyderabad doctor ends life after family refuses her pet cat
The deceased had recently completed her medical degree

Hyderabad doctor ends life after family refuses her pet cat

By Snehil Singh
Mar 22, 2026
10:50 am
What's the story

A 23-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening. The incident took place at her home in Alwal when she was alone, NDTV reported. Princy had been living with her mother, Kusumalatha, and grandmother. A few weeks before the incident, she had adopted a pet cat, which led to frequent arguments with her family over health concerns. She had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations.

Discovery and inquiry

What the police said

On Friday evening, Princy's mother and grandmother returned home to find her hanging from a ceiling fan. They immediately informed neighbors, who then called the police. The authorities arrived at the scene and sent her body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Alwal Sub-Inspector Devendra said that the mother informed us that Princy had brought home a pet cat. After that, she developed cold and cough symptoms, which led to repeated disputes between them.

Helpline

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).

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