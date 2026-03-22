Hyderabad doctor ends life after family refuses her pet cat
What's the story
A 23-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening. The incident took place at her home in Alwal when she was alone, NDTV reported. Princy had been living with her mother, Kusumalatha, and grandmother. A few weeks before the incident, she had adopted a pet cat, which led to frequent arguments with her family over health concerns. She had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations.
Discovery and inquiry
What the police said
On Friday evening, Princy's mother and grandmother returned home to find her hanging from a ceiling fan. They immediately informed neighbors, who then called the police. The authorities arrived at the scene and sent her body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. Alwal Sub-Inspector Devendra said that the mother informed us that Princy had brought home a pet cat. After that, she developed cold and cough symptoms, which led to repeated disputes between them.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).