The deceased had recently completed her medical degree

Hyderabad doctor ends life after family refuses her pet cat

By Snehil Singh 10:50 am Mar 22, 202610:50 am

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A 23-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, identified as T Princy alias Shreshtha, allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening. The incident took place at her home in Alwal when she was alone, NDTV reported. Princy had been living with her mother, Kusumalatha, and grandmother. A few weeks before the incident, she had adopted a pet cat, which led to frequent arguments with her family over health concerns. She had recently completed her medical degree and was preparing for postgraduate entrance examinations.