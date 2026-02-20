LOADING...
Hyderabad: 90 students trapped in coaching center fire, all rescued
The incident took place on the fourth floor

By Snehil Singh
Feb 20, 2026
01:50 pm
What's the story

A major fire broke out at a coaching center in Hyderabad on Friday, trapping around 90 students inside. The incident took place on the fourth floor of the Nilgiri Block building during classes, according to a report by India Today. Thick smoke soon filled the corridors and classrooms, leaving many students scared and looking for escape routes.

Evacuation efforts

Students escape through balconies

Footage from the scene showed students escaping through balconies to lower floors. Others were stuck on upper floors until police and fire department teams arrived with ladders and emergency gear for evacuation. Fire engines reached the spot soon after and battled the flames as thick smoke billowed out of the building.

Visuals from the scene

Community effort

Six men join rescue efforts

Rescue teams moved from floor to floor, ensuring all students were evacuated safely. In a commendable act of bravery, six men near the building joined in the rescue efforts. They helped guide and evacuate students through smoke-filled passages. Police later praised their timely intervention, which prevented injuries.

Ongoing investigation

Cause of fire being ascertained

Authorities confirmed that all students were safely evacuated and no casualties were reported. Officials are now investigating the cause of the fire and reviewing safety measures at coaching centers in multi-storey commercial buildings. The incident serves as a reminder of the fire hazards in crowded urban study spaces and the importance of regular safety checks.

