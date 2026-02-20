Hyderabad: 90 students trapped in coaching center fire, all rescued

A major fire broke out at a coaching center in Hyderabad on Friday, trapping around 90 students inside. The incident took place on the fourth floor of the Nilgiri Block building during classes, according to a report by India Today. Thick smoke soon filled the corridors and classrooms, leaving many students scared and looking for escape routes.

Evacuation efforts Students escape through balconies Footage from the scene showed students escaping through balconies to lower floors. Others were stuck on upper floors until police and fire department teams arrived with ladders and emergency gear for evacuation. Fire engines reached the spot soon after and battled the flames as thick smoke billowed out of the building.

Visuals from the scene

Fire broke out at a coaching institute in Nilagiri Block today at #Maitrivanam, #Ameerpet trapping around 70–80 students.



Its time for @CommissionrGHMC @ZC_Khairtabad to enforce Fire satey as in past Dana Kishore garu did. pic.twitter.com/Y75MMLVSwJ — Harish Daga (@HarishKumarDaga) February 20, 2026

Community effort Six men join rescue efforts Rescue teams moved from floor to floor, ensuring all students were evacuated safely. In a commendable act of bravery, six men near the building joined in the rescue efforts. They helped guide and evacuate students through smoke-filled passages. Police later praised their timely intervention, which prevented injuries.

