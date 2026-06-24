Hyderabad gets road named after Trump 

City significance

Ambassador Gor speaks about potential investments

Ambassador Gor also emphasized Hyderabad's importance in the US-India partnership, saying "nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of the US-India partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum." "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over $20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone," he added.