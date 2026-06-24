Hyderabad gets road named after Trump
What's the story
A road adjoining the United States Consulate in Hyderabad has been officially renamed Donald Trump Avenue. The ceremony was held on Tuesday as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor unveiled a plaque to commemorate the occasion.
Diplomatic gesture
Road formerly known as US Consulate Road
The road, which was formerly known as US Consulate Road in Nanakramguda's Financial District, has been renamed to honor the United States and Hyderabad's growing role in the India-US strategic partnership. The Telangana government said this move is a tribute to America's contribution and reflects the city's importance as a hub for cooperation between both countries.
Regional importance
Partnership of co-creation
"America is not just a country on the map for Hyderabad families. It is a son in Boston, a daughter in New Jersey, a friend in Seattle or a founder in Austin," Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said at the event. The event served as a platform to highlight increased collaboration in sectors like technology, defense, commerce, innovation, and investment. "It is a partnership of co-creation," he said.
City significance
Ambassador Gor speaks about potential investments
Ambassador Gor also emphasized Hyderabad's importance in the US-India partnership, saying "nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of the US-India partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum." "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over $20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone," he added.