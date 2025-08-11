Next Article
Hyderabad: Himayatsagar reservoir near full, 3 gates opened
After a day of steady inflows due to abundant rainfall upstream, Hyderabad officials opened three gates at the Himayatsagar reservoir on Monday evening to keep water levels in check.
The reservoir was almost full—just shy of its 2.97 tmcft limit—so this move was needed to safely manage the extra inflow.
Osmansagar reservoir also sees rising water levels
Early Monday, one gate was opened to release some water, but as more rainwater poured in, two more gates were added by mid-morning. This helped boost outflow and kept things under control all day.
Meanwhile, the nearby Osmansagar reservoir also saw rising levels but stayed just below capacity.
Officials are keeping a close eye on both spots to make sure there's no flooding risk.