Muvattupuzha road caved in again, 3 years after last incident
On Monday morning, a school bus got trapped when the road near Kacherithazham bridge in Muvattupuzha suddenly caved in.
The front wheel sank deep, causing a big traffic jam on the busy M.C. Road between Thodupuzha and Kothamangalam.
This isn't new—almost the same thing happened at this spot three years ago.
What caused the road to sink last time?
Back in 2022, officials said an underground BSNL chamber had failed and water washed away soil under the road, making it sink.
Since then, repairs and widening work have been going on to prevent repeats—but clearly, problems remain.
MLA calls for expert inspections
Calling it "a serious issue," MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has asked for expert inspections to figure out what's really going wrong.
With pipelines and cables running below this stretch, officials are still checking if this collapse is at exactly the same spot as last time.