Muvattupuzha road caved in again, 3 years after last incident

Back in 2022, officials said an underground BSNL chamber had failed and water washed away soil under the road, making it sink. Since then, repairs and widening work have been going on to prevent repeats—but clearly, problems remain.

MLA calls for expert inspections

Calling it "a serious issue," MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has asked for expert inspections to figure out what's really going wrong.

With pipelines and cables running below this stretch, officials are still checking if this collapse is at exactly the same spot as last time.