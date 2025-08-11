Next Article
How safe is Delhi compared to other world capitals?
In 2024, Delhi saw a homicide rate of 1.49 per 100,000 people—putting it on the safer side compared to many other big cities worldwide.
For context, Washington D.C. topped the list with a staggering 27.54, while cities like Bogota (15.1), Mexico City (10.6), Islamabad (9.2), and Lima (7.6) also reported much higher rates.
Delhi's murder rate in comparison to other capitals
Delhi's murder rate is actually lower than Ottawa (2.17), Paris (1.64), and Havana (1.5).
It's still a bit higher than London (1.1) and Madrid (0.96).
So, while Delhi isn't at the very bottom, it sits comfortably in the mid-to-lower range for homicides among global capitals—offering some reassurance about safety in the city this past year.