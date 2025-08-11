How safe is Delhi compared to other world capitals?

Delhi's murder rate in comparison to other capitals

Delhi's murder rate is actually lower than Ottawa (2.17), Paris (1.64), and Havana (1.5).

It's still a bit higher than London (1.1) and Madrid (0.96).

So, while Delhi isn't at the very bottom, it sits comfortably in the mid-to-lower range for homicides among global capitals—offering some reassurance about safety in the city this past year.