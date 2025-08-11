UP: 5 family members, including 3 children, killed in accident

Police are searching for the tractor driver and owner

After the collision threw everyone onto the road, the tractor ran over them before overturning.

Vijay, Manglawati and her two daughters died at the hospital; little Madhu passed away during treatment.

Police have registered a case and seized the tractor but are still searching for its owner and driver who fled right after.

Local officials visited both the hospital and accident site as investigations continue to hold those responsible accountable.