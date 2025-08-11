UP: 5 family members, including 3 children, killed in accident
A heartbreaking road accident in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of five family members on Monday—three of them children.
The crash happened on Nawabganj-Rupaidiha road in Hardatt Nagar Girant when a tractor collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying Vijay Verma, his wife Sunita, their one-year-old daughter Madhu, Vijay's sister Manglawati, and her two daughters (18 and 9).
Only Sunita survived but is critically injured.
Police are searching for the tractor driver and owner
After the collision threw everyone onto the road, the tractor ran over them before overturning.
Vijay, Manglawati and her two daughters died at the hospital; little Madhu passed away during treatment.
Police have registered a case and seized the tractor but are still searching for its owner and driver who fled right after.
Local officials visited both the hospital and accident site as investigations continue to hold those responsible accountable.