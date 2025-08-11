₹67,000cr deal for smart tech in Navy, Air Force

The Navy will soon get 15 Compact Autonomous Surface Craft—basically unmanned ships designed to spot and tackle underwater threats. These are homegrown under India's "Make in India" push, with prototypes set for testing before full rollout.

Satellite-guided glide bombs will be supplied to the forces

The DRDO is supplying 160 satellite-guided glide bombs that can hit targets up to 100km away—think bunkers or runways.

After successful trials with SU 30MKI jets (despite some delays and a price jump), these high-tech weapons are now on their way to both the Navy and Air Force.