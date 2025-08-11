Kerala's new policy to improve elder care

What will the new policy do?

Local governments will now keep track of elderly residents to make sure no one slips through the cracks.

There'll be more training for caregivers, new short-stay homes for those needing a break, and expanded community care centers—especially in areas that need it most.

Plus, part of each local budget will go straight to elder care, and every five years the state will check how things are going so resources actually reach those who need them.