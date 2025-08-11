Kerala's new policy to improve elder care
Kerala is rolling out a fresh policy in 2025 to help older people live well in their own communities, instead of moving away from home.
The idea is to boost local support—think better healthcare nearby and more help for families who care for elders, so everyone can age with dignity right where they belong.
What will the new policy do?
Local governments will now keep track of elderly residents to make sure no one slips through the cracks.
There'll be more training for caregivers, new short-stay homes for those needing a break, and expanded community care centers—especially in areas that need it most.
Plus, part of each local budget will go straight to elder care, and every five years the state will check how things are going so resources actually reach those who need them.