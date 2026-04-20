Bad weather keeps 90-minute Hyderabad-Hubballi flight airborne for 4 hours 

A Fly91 Airlines flight, IC3401, which was on its way to Hubballi from Hyderabad , was diverted to Bengaluru due to adverse weather conditions on Sunday. The ATR turboprop aircraft took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:00pm and was due to land in Hubballi at 4:30pm. However, as it neared its destination, the pilots aborted landing as they were unable to do so due to unfavorable weather, sources told PTI.

Emergency diversion Flight diverted to Bengaluru after circling in air After the aborted landing, flight IC3401 was forced to circle in the air for nearly four hours. It flew over Mundgod, Davanagere, and Shivamogga as crew members tried to manage the situation. Finally, after several attempts, the aircraft was diverted to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The plane, which was carrying 22 passengers, landed safely at around 7:30pm.

Passenger distress Passengers seen praying, crying The long wait in the air was a terrifying experience for the passengers on board. Many were seen praying and some even broke down in tears during this time. A video from inside the aircraft showed a woman sobbing with her hands joined in prayer, while another voice assured everyone that "Ro mat, ro mat, kuch nahi hota, ruko" and to "wait."

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