Hyderabad man enters pregnant ex-wife's apartment carrying chainsaw, kills her
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a three-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram area on Wednesday. The accused, Devarakonda Mahesh, is said to have barged into 29-year-old Sunitha's apartment and locked himself inside the room where she was working from home. After entering the room, he allegedly got into a heated argument with Sunitha. "He stabbed her multiple times on various parts of her body, including her head," TOI quoted T Mahesh, inspector, Vanasthalipuram, as saying.
Motive revealed
Strained relationship after divorce
According to the police, Mahesh was carrying a bag containing two knives, a bottle of petrol and a chainsaw Mahesh, a software professional had previously lived with Sunitha in Canada after their marriage in 2022. They divorced in 2024 following constant arguments and he returned to India. Sunitha married another man this year and was living with her new family in Vanasthalipuram.
Evidence collected
Mahesh had pending case against him
Police said Sunitha previously filed a domestic violence complaint against Mahesh, following which, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. And when Mahesh returned to India after his mother's death last year, he was stopped at the airport due to the LOC and his passport was confiscated. Police believe he was furious since he couldn't go back to Canada due to the pending case and also because she had remarried, pointing to a planned murder.
Discovery
Family heard her screams, rushed to room
On the day of the murder, Sunitha wasn't alone. Her mother-in-law was on the terrace drying clothes, while her brother-in-law was in another room. When they heard her screams, they rushed to the room only to find her lying in a pool of blood. Mahesh had then locked himself inside the bathroom. Officers had to break open the bathroom door to arrest him. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway.