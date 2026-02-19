Hyderabad man enters pregnant ex-wife's apartment carrying chainsaw, kills her

In a shocking incident, a three-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband in Hyderabad 's Vanasthalipuram area on Wednesday. The accused, Devarakonda Mahesh, is said to have barged into 29-year-old Sunitha's apartment and locked himself inside the room where she was working from home. After entering the room, he allegedly got into a heated argument with Sunitha. "He stabbed her multiple times on various parts of her body, including her head," TOI quoted T Mahesh, inspector, Vanasthalipuram, as saying.

Motive revealed Strained relationship after divorce According to the police, Mahesh was carrying a bag containing two knives, a bottle of petrol and a chainsaw Mahesh, a software professional had previously lived with Sunitha in Canada after their marriage in 2022. They divorced in 2024 following constant arguments and he returned to India. Sunitha married another man this year and was living with her new family in Vanasthalipuram.

Evidence collected Mahesh had pending case against him Police said Sunitha previously filed a domestic violence complaint against Mahesh, following which, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. And when Mahesh returned to India after his mother's death last year, he was stopped at the airport due to the LOC and his passport was confiscated. Police believe he was furious since he couldn't go back to Canada due to the pending case and also because she had remarried, pointing to a planned murder.

Advertisement