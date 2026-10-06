Hyderabad Muslim bouncers allege exclusion from dandiya gigs over religion

Muslim bouncers in Hyderabad are speaking up about being excluded from Dandiya gigs during the Dasara Navratri festival.

They say event organizers are turning them away because of their religion, which is hitting their income hard.

Mohammed Feroz, part of a 200-member bouncer group, shared that jobs they used to get are now going to others, and it's a big change for a city known for its inclusive vibe.