Hyderabad Muslim bouncers allege exclusion from dandiya gigs over religion
Muslim bouncers in Hyderabad are speaking up about being excluded from Dandiya gigs during the Dasara Navratri festival.
They say event organizers are turning them away because of their religion, which is hitting their income hard.
Mohammed Feroz, part of a 200-member bouncer group, shared that jobs they used to get are now going to others, and it's a big change for a city known for its inclusive vibe.
Hyderabad bouncers urge authorities over shortages
Bouncers like Salige Prabhakar point out this exclusion has been growing since 2024 and warn it could lead to staff shortages at events.
Mohammed Feroz is urging the government and police to step in so hiring is based on skill, not religious identity, while Prabhakar warns of a shortfall of manpower, hoping Hyderabad can keep its reputation for harmony and fairness.