Hyderabad police arrest 4 in Tanuja Ranjan murder and robbery
India
Hyderabad police just caught four alleged members of a Nepal-based gang linked to the murder and robbery of Tanuja Ranjan, the wife of a retired IPS officer.
The breakthrough came on October 26 near Nampally Railway Station, several months after the crime shocked the city.
Domestic worker from Nepal tipped gang
Turns out, a domestic worker from Nepal gave the gang inside info about the Ranjan household.
The group scoped out the house while the family was away and then carried out their plan: Ranjan was suffocated and around 225gm of gold jewelry and other valuables were stolen.