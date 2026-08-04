Hyderabad Police, GHMC seize 25,000kg adulterated spices, 3 arrested
India
Hyderabad Police and GHMC Food Safety officials raided 13 spice units and seized 25,000kg of adulterated spices.
Three men were arrested for mixing in things like synthetic dyes, fabric dye, talcum powder, and rice-bran oil to make the spices look fancier and weigh more.
Ginger-garlic paste and meat also tampered
Turns out, it wasn't just spices: other foods like ginger-garlic paste and meat were also being tampered with.
This raid is part of a bigger 140-day campaign that's already stopped nearly 246 tons (2,46,822kg) of suspected adulterated or contaminated food products from reaching people.
The police say they're serious about cracking down on food safety violations because these shortcuts can really harm public health.