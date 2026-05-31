Hyderabad Police launched Operation Octopus against bank, crypto, SIM fraud

Hyderabad Police identify ₹150Cr mule accounts

The crackdown happened in phases: first, over 350 mule accounts tied to ₹150 crore were found and 104 people were arrested, including a bank officer.

Next, banking lapses led to 52 more arrests (32 from 10 banks). Police also identified nearly 1,200 ghost SIMs and nabbed 66 people.

Alongside busts, the C-MITRA initiative was launched so victims can report scams easily, and awareness campaigns are helping folks act fast if they spot fraud.

The investigation is still ongoing as police dig deeper into these networks.