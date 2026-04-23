Hyderabad Police uncover cloned number plate scam causing wrongful fines

Police use CCTV ANPR, urge owners

In one case, a Nellore resident got hit with fines for offenses in Hyderabad, only to find out someone else was using his number plate.

Another woman faced the same headache when her challans were issued after her registration was altered by someone trying to avoid penalties.

Police say this type of trickery is on the rise, and they are now using tech like CCTV and automatic number plate recognition to crack down.

They're urging everyone: Keep an eye on your vehicle's registration details, and report anything suspicious.