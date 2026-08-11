Hyderabad resident Siddhi records fake Rapido driver near Charminar
India
In Hyderabad, Siddhi caught a man pretending to be a Rapido driver near Charminar.
She got suspicious when he couldn't show his Rapido ID and started downloading the app in front of her.
Siddhi recorded the whole thing and asked why he approached her without a booking.
Instagram video urges passenger safety checks
Siddhi posted the video on Instagram, urging everyone to always check driver details before accepting rides.
"The safety checks and calls they make after a ride are something I really appreciate," she shared.
The clip has since gone viral on the platform. People praised her courage and called for better passenger safety measures, especially for women.