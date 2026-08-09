Hyderabad seniors lost 102.02cr to cyber scams, police say

Investment scams cost seniors another ₹2.79 crore, and even dating or honeytrap schemes targeted them for more than ₹70.11 lakh.

The good news? Cases are actually dropping: 118 cases were reported so far in 2026 compared to 285 last year, bringing the monthly average down from 24 to 17.

Police urge everyone: report fraud fast on helpline 1930 or the cybercrime portal: quick action can help recover lost money.

And remember, real officials never ask for cash or investigate you over a call!