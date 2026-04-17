Hyderabad video of guard under mosquito net sparks debate
India
A Hyderabad video showing a security guard sitting under a mosquito net while on duty has got people talking about how guards are treated at work.
Shared by Suraj Kumar Bauddh on April 16, 2026, the clip questions why guards don't get basic comforts while residents enjoy air conditioning.
Bauddh summed it up: "People have lost their compassion for the poor."
Online debate over guard treatment
The video drew mixed reactions online: some felt bad for the guard and called out unfair treatment, while others said guards should stay alert and not expect extra facilities.
There was also back-and-forth about whether a guard's cabin is enough or if more needs to be done.
The whole thing has opened up bigger conversations about how we treat workers who look after our homes.