Next Article
Hyderabad woman dies of cardiac arrest after online fraud
India
A retired doctor from Hyderabad died of cardiac arrest after falling victim to a digital arrest scam.
It started with a WhatsApp call from someone pretending to be Bangalore Police, falsely accusing her of human trafficking.
For three days, scammers posing as officials bombarded her with video calls and threats under a fake law, leaving her stressed and terrified.
Scammers threatened to send police to her home
The scammers pressured her into transferring ₹6.6 lakh from her pension account, but the harassment didn't stop even after she paid up.
Sadly, she passed away on September 8 while still being targeted by the fraudsters.
Cyber Crime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused, who are part of a digital arrest gang.