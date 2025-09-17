Navi Mumbai airport gets IATA code; know details

What to expect

IndiGo and Akasa Air are the first airlines on board, with IndiGo starting at 18 daily flights and planning to ramp up to 79 (including international) by March 2026.

Akasa Air will kick off with 100 domestic flights a week, aiming for over 300 domestic and 50 international departures.

As NMIA opens its doors, double-check that "NMI" is on your ticket, watch airline sites for updates, and try arriving two hours early—especially if you want a smooth start at this brand-new airport.