Russian army video call-up: Indian student Ajay Kumar's plea
Ajay, a medical student from Bikaner, Rajasthan, says he went to Russia last November for his studies but ended up being tricked into joining the Russian army.
In a video message, he shared that instead of the promised kitchen duties and three months of training, he was deployed to the border in Ukraine within just four days.
Family appeals for help, fears for son's life
Worried about Ajay's safety—especially after not hearing from him for 15 days—his family has reached out to government leaders like Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. They've also contacted the Ministry of External Affairs for help.
Ajay's video describes dangerous conditions and mentions other Indian students are stuck too. His family is hoping for quick action so he can return safely.