Hyderabad woman loses ₹2.20cr in fake CBI video call scam
India
A 72-year-old woman in Hyderabad lost ₹2.20 crore after a scammer pretended to be a CBI officer on a video call, accusing her of drug trafficking and money laundering.
They showed her a fake arrest warrant and pressured her into transferring money to multiple accounts as "security deposits," playing on her fear of getting arrested.
Hyderabad police urge reporting at 1930
The woman lost ₹2.20 crore to cyber fraudsters.
Hyderabad police are urging everyone to stay alert for these digital arrest scams.
If something feels off, report it right away at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.