Hyderabad's Metla Venkatakrishna Srisai dies by suicide days before wedding

Srisai found unconscious after suspected self-harm

Srisai ran an animation business and had taken on a 17 lakh rupees contract to host an elaborate celebration, making large advance payments.

On April 7, he sent a distress message to his brother; when his brother rushed over, they found him unconscious after suspected self-harm.

Police are now investigating the case and looking into the evidence from the scene, digital records, and the sequence of events.