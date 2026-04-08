Hyderabad's Metla Venkatakrishna Srisai dies by suicide days before wedding
India
Just days before his wedding, a 30-year-old Hyderabad man, Metla Venkatakrishna Srisai, died by suicide in Hyderabad.
The news has left both families and the local community stunned.
Srisai was set to marry on April 12, but the stress of planning a big wedding and heavy financial commitments reportedly became too much for him.
Srisai found unconscious after suspected self-harm
Srisai ran an animation business and had taken on a 17 lakh rupees contract to host an elaborate celebration, making large advance payments.
On April 7, he sent a distress message to his brother; when his brother rushed over, they found him unconscious after suspected self-harm.
Police are now investigating the case and looking into the evidence from the scene, digital records, and the sequence of events.