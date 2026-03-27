Hyderabad's street food stalls raise prices due to LPG costs

Price hikes driving regulars away during busy hours

These price hikes are driving some regulars away during busy hours.

Praveen from Durga Bhavani Tiffins shared that a plate of idly now costs ₹40, up from ₹30, and that commercial cylinders used to cost ₹1,800 but are now unavailable even at ₹6,000.

Other spots like Lama Chinese Fast Food also bumped up prices by ₹10 per item as everyone tries to balance rising expenses with keeping loyal customers around.