Hyderabad's street food stalls raise prices due to LPG costs
India
Hyderabad's street food scene is feeling the heat, literally. With LPG cylinder prices jumping from ₹1,800 to ₹6,000, local food stalls like Durga Bhavani Tiffins have had to raise their rates just to keep going.
For example, idly now costs ₹40 instead of ₹30.
Price hikes driving regulars away during busy hours
These price hikes are driving some regulars away during busy hours.
Praveen from Durga Bhavani Tiffins shared that a plate of idly now costs ₹40, up from ₹30, and that commercial cylinders used to cost ₹1,800 but are now unavailable even at ₹6,000.
Other spots like Lama Chinese Fast Food also bumped up prices by ₹10 per item as everyone tries to balance rising expenses with keeping loyal customers around.