'I learn from these conversations,' says PM during Pariksha Pe Charcha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chatted with students during the ninth Pariksha Pe Charcha, saying, "I engage in these conversations to learn, not to teach."
The event—started in 2018 to help students handle exam stress—hit a record 4.5 crore registrations this year.
Modi's advice for students, parents, and teachers
Modi encouraged students to trust their own study styles and only change if they truly want to.
He highlighted the importance of balancing studies with discipline, health, and good communication.
He also suggested using AI wisely, supporting Indian-made products over foreign ones, and contributing to a cleaner India.
For parents, he advised praising effort over just scores, and he advised teachers to stay one step ahead with lessons.