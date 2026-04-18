IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh flies F-15EX at Nellis AFB
India
Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh just flew the cutting-edge US F-15EX fighter jet at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
This hands-on flight was all about building stronger teamwork between the Indian and US air forces, and gave Singh a close look at what the jet can do.
Amar Preet Singh meets USAF leaders
Singh didn't just fly: he also sat down with top US Air Force leaders to talk strategy, joint exercises, and future tech upgrades.
The visit spotlighted India's push to modernize its air force and work more closely with the US including plans to buy advanced drones like the MQ-9B Sky Guardian.
Both sides emphasized how these moves help keep the Indo-Pacific region secure.