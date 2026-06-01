IAF chief Amar Preet Singh in France for 114 Rafales
India
Indian Air Force chief Amar Preet Singh is in France this week, working to lock in a huge order for 114 Rafale jets.
India is sending an official request soon, and this deal is set to boost the Air Force's strength in a big way.
About 90 Rafales planned in India
About 90 of these Rafales are planned to be built in India, thanks to a partnership between Dassault Aviation and an Indian company.
The rest will come straight from France, ready to fly.
Singh is also meeting with missile experts at MBDA while he is there, ironing out more details on the project.
Cabinet Committee on Security approval required
Once France replies with information on pricing and logistics, India will send out a formal proposal.
The final green light will come from the Cabinet Committee on Security before anything is official.