IAF chief AP Singh flew final Kiran trainer at Dundigal
India
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Indian Air Force chief, just took his last trainer flight in a Kiran aircraft at the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal in Hyderabad.
What made it extra special? He flew alongside his instructor, Wing Commander (ret.) VS Kochchar.
The moment ended with a water cannon salute, a fitting tribute as he prepares to retire this month.
AP Singh won Sword of Honour
Singh started his Air Force story at this very academy, earning the Sword of Honour back in 1984.
Now, after flying everything from trainers to fighter jets like the Tejas (as recently as October 12), he's closing out where it all began.
His final Kiran sortie is a nod to how essential trainers are for every pilot, a reminder of how far dedication can take you.