IAF hands 39.5-acre sports complex near PM residence to govt
India
The Indian Air Force has handed over its 39.5-acre sports complex near the prime minister's residence to the government as part of a land reclamation push.
The move means Air Force personnel lose access to the golf course and other facilities they have used.
AP Singh golfing-out could not happen
With the complex now closed, the usual "golfing-out" farewell for former IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh could not happen as planned on October 31.
To sort out exact boundaries, a joint survey by defense and government officials is in the works.