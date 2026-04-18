IAF jet belly lands at Pune airport after gear failure
India
On Friday night, an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet had a rough landing at Pune airport after its landing gear failed, forcing it to touch down on its belly and block the only commercial runway.
Thankfully, everyone on board was safe and there was no damage to civil property.
Flights delayed after Pune runway closure
Runway operations were suspended for four to five hours, so late-night and early-morning flights faced delays or diversions.
The IAF and airport teams jumped in quickly to clear the runway, with officials saying they're working hard to get things back to normal as soon as possible.
If you're flying out of Pune soon, definitely check with your airline for updates.