IAF lifts ban on Tejas jets after crash investigation
India
A Tejas fighter jet in the Indian Air Force had a rough landing on February 7—suspected brake failure made it overshoot the runway during training.
The plane was badly damaged, but thankfully, the pilot ejected safely.
Tejas facing challenges
After this scare, the IAF grounded its fleet of around 30 single-seat Tejas jets to run deep safety checks.
This isn't the first time a Tejas has had trouble—another one crashed in March 2024 after a demo flight, though that pilot was also safe.
With these incidents and ongoing delays in getting new jets (thanks to engine supply issues), India's homegrown fighter program is facing some real challenges right now.