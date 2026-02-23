IAF may buy Russian Su-57s after green-lighting Rafale deal
India
The Indian Air Force is looking to buy 36-40 Russian Su-57 stealth fighters, right after green-lighting a huge Rafale jet deal.
These new jets are meant to help India keep up with China's advanced J-20 fighters until the indigenous AMCA enters service.
Deal could boost local industry, but western sanctions on Russia loom
If the deal goes through, some Su-57s could even be built in India, giving local industry a boost.
Talks with Russia focus on customizing the jets for Indian needs and supporting future projects.
But there's a catch—buying from Russia could have implications given Western sanctions on Russian deals, so it's a balancing act between defense upgrades and international ties.