IAF officer, father beaten up for asking passage: Details here India Feb 23, 2026

In Bulandshahr, UP, a member of the Indian Air Force and his father were seriously injured after a run-in with a wedding procession.

The two—Pratham Singh (posted with the Indian Air Force) and his father Jitendra Singh (a school principal)—were heading home from a family event when they got stuck behind the noisy procession blocking the road.

After Jitendra honked and asked for passage, things quickly escalated: words were exchanged, and members of the group allegedly attacked them with sticks and iron rods.

Both men ended up in hospital, and they said a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing during the chaos.