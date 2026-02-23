IAF officer, father beaten up for asking passage: Details here
In Bulandshahr, UP, a member of the Indian Air Force and his father were seriously injured after a run-in with a wedding procession.
The two—Pratham Singh (posted with the Indian Air Force) and his father Jitendra Singh (a school principal)—were heading home from a family event when they got stuck behind the noisy procession blocking the road.
After Jitendra honked and asked for passage, things quickly escalated: words were exchanged, and members of the group allegedly attacked them with sticks and iron rods.
Both men ended up in hospital, and they said a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing during the chaos.
Case registered, 1 accused taken into custody
Police have registered a case against seven named accused and some unidentified persons; one accused has been taken into custody and booked for breach of peace.
Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
According to SHO Sanjesh Kumar, complaints have come in from both sides, and further legal action will follow once investigations wrap up.
A video of the attack is also making rounds on social media.