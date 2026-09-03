IAF to run 2 air combat exercises near Pakistan border
The Indian Air Force is about to run two major air-combat exercises this month, right near the Pakistan border.
First up is Veer Guardian 26, a joint drill with Japan kicking off September 9.
Then comes Tarang Shakti 2026, happening from September 26 to October 12.
Both will take place in Jodhpur and other western Rajasthan bases, located relatively close to the Pakistan border.
Japanese F-2As to land in India
Veer Guardian 26 marks the first time Japanese fighter jets (three F-2As and about 110 personnel) will land at an Indian base, showing how India and Japan's military ties are getting stronger.
After that, Tarang Shakti brings in even more countries to boost teamwork and readiness for real-world scenarios.
For the IAF, it's a chance to sharpen skills right where it counts most.