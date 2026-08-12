IAF wing commander arrested after leaking 'War book' secrets online
India
An Indian Air Force, or IAF, wing commander was arrested after sharing top-secret military details with a Pakistani agent who pretended to be "Neha" online.
The officer, caught in a honeytrap between January and April 2026, leaked information from the military's "War Book" (including aircraft movements and combat locations) in exchange for money and explicit photos.
IAF finds spyware, tightens social-media protocols
The IAF's intelligence team noticed strange activity on the officer's devices, leading to months of quiet surveillance.
Forensic experts later found spyware used by the agent to steal data and chat with him.
Now security teams are tightening social media protocols and running digital checks at air bases across India to stop anything like this from happening again.