IAF's massive exercise Vayushakti-26 to showcase combat prowess next week
On February 27, 2026, the Indian Air Force is putting on Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran Range in Rajasthan—a huge event to show off its combat skills and readiness by hitting 23 different targets.
Over 11 tons of explosives will be used in the exercise
Get ready for a major display: 77 fighter jets (like Tejas, Rafale, and Mirage-2000), 43 helicopters (including LCH and Apache), plus transport planes and drones will all be in action.
The Indian Army is joining in too, bringing M-777 and L-70 guns and Para SF troops.
Missions will run day to night, with over 11 tons of explosives used.
The theme of Vayushakti-26
Vayushakti-26 isn't just about firepower—it highlights India's homegrown tech like Tejas jets and LCH helicopters under "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
The theme this year is "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek," showing off teamwork, innovation, and what the IAF can do across different missions.