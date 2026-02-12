IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 to showcase airpower in full glory India Feb 12, 2026

Get ready for some serious airpower—on February 27, the Indian Air Force is bringing Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 to Jaisalmer's Pokhran range.

With 277 weapons and nearly 12,000kg of explosives in action across day and night, it's all about showing just how ready and capable the IAF really is.