IAF's Vayu Shakti 2026 to showcase airpower in full glory
Get ready for some serious airpower—on February 27, the Indian Air Force is bringing Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 to Jaisalmer's Pokhran range.
With 277 weapons and nearly 12,000kg of explosives in action across day and night, it's all about showing just how ready and capable the IAF really is.
Army joining in with M-777 howitzers, Para Special Forces
Over 120 aircraft and helicopters from six different bases are joining in—think Rafales, Tejas, Apaches, Chinooks, C-17s, and more.
The Army isn't sitting this one out either; they're adding M-777 howitzers and Para Special Forces to the mix.
IAF's focus on precision targeting capabilities and Aatmanirbhar Bharat
This isn't just a flashy show. The IAF will be demonstrating their precision targeting capabilities—seen in Operation Sindoor—with tools like loitering munitions and advanced defense systems.
These upgrades are part of India's push for homegrown defense innovation under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
(And if you're curious or nearby: dress rehearsal is on February 24!)