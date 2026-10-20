IAF's 'WINGS over GANGES' aerial show in Varanasi October 25
Get ready, Varanasi! The Indian Air Force is bringing its "WINGS OVER GANGES" aerial show to Namo Ghat on October 25, 2026, as part of its 94th anniversary celebrations.
Expect to see impressive aircraft like the SU-30MKI and Rafale soaring above the city, all with the goal of inspiring young people to learn more about aviation and careers in the IAF.
Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter perform
The show will feature jaw-dropping performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team, set against Varanasi's iconic skyline and the Ganges River.
Aircraft from the Indian Navy and Army will join in too, highlighting teamwork across India's forces.
It's not just about cool stunts: the IAF hopes this event sparks curiosity among young people about flying and technology in defense.