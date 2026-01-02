IAS officer arrested over land-use bribery scandal

What's happening now?

The ED found ₹67.50 lakh in cash at deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori's home, believed to be bribe money from applicants wanting quicker approvals.

After an FIR was filed on December 25 against Patel, his assistant, a clerk, and Mori for abusing their positions and taking illegal payments, authorities are digging into revenue files and bank records to trace where the money went.

The case has put a spotlight on corruption risks in government departments that handle land deals.