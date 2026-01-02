IAS officer arrested over land-use bribery scandal
Rajendrakumar Patel, a 2015-batch IAS officer and ex-Surendranagar collector, was arrested on January 2, 2026, by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged involvement in a bribery-linked money laundering case tied to land-use permissions.
Officials say bribes were collected to fast-track approvals for changing land use and getting non-agricultural clearances—basically helping people jump the queue if they paid up.
What's happening now?
The ED found ₹67.50 lakh in cash at deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori's home, believed to be bribe money from applicants wanting quicker approvals.
After an FIR was filed on December 25 against Patel, his assistant, a clerk, and Mori for abusing their positions and taking illegal payments, authorities are digging into revenue files and bank records to trace where the money went.
The case has put a spotlight on corruption risks in government departments that handle land deals.