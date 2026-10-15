IAS Saurabh Katiyar given additional MPSC secretary charge amid investigations
India
Saurabh Katiyar, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has just been given the additional charge of Secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) until further orders.
This shake-up follows a major exam paper leak scandal, which led to the previous secretary's transfer and the chairman being put on leave while investigations continue.
Pune candidates protest over paper leak
Katiyar steps in as candidates have been protesting for 11 days in Pune over the leak.
The state has launched a judicial probe led by Justice Dilip Bhosale to get to the bottom of things.
Known for launching India's first AI-based skill census, Katiyar was given additional charge of MPSC secretary amid the paper leak row.