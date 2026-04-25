ICIMOD study: Hindu Kush Himalaya snow at 20 year low
India
Snow in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region has dropped to its lowest level in 20 years, according to a new ICIMOD study.
With a steep 27.8% decrease just this year (and four years of below-normal snow levels), scientists are raising concerns about shrinking natural water reserves.
Nearly 2bn at increased water risk
This snow loss isn't just about the mountains: it threatens water supplies for nearly 2 billion people who rely on rivers like the Indus and Mekong.
Some river basins have lost up to 60% of their usual snow cover, making water shortages more likely for drinking and farming.
The study points to rising temperatures and changing rainfall as key reasons, highlighting how urgent it is for countries to work together on climate and water solutions.