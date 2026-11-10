ICSE Class 10 exams set February 15 to March 31
India
The ICSE Class 10 board exam dates are out! Exams will run from February 15 to March 31, giving students over six weeks to tackle their papers.
You can grab the full subject-wise schedule as a PDF, which lists all the dates, start times (most at 10:15am. some art papers at 9 a.m.), and durations.
About 270,000 students at 2,835 centers
About 270,000 students from 3,106 affiliated schools across India and abroad will be taking these exams at 2,835 examination centers.
The timetable is designed with enough gaps between exams so you have time to revise and prepare.
Make sure to double-check your subjects and reach your center early on exam days!