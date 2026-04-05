Idaho Domino's driver Dan Simpson goes viral delivering Diet Coke
India
Dan Simpson, a 68-year-old Domino's delivery driver from Idaho, went viral after he personally bought and delivered a Diet Coke to a visually impaired customer when the store ran out.
The sweet moment was caught on a doorbell camera and blew up on TikTok with more than 600,000 views.
Touched by Dan's gesture, customer Brian Wilson started a GoFundMe for his retirement, raising more than $40,000.
GoFundMe nears $45,000 goal
The fundraiser quickly neared its $45,000 goal, with people praising Dan's kindness and dedication despite his own challenges.
Now set to retire on April 30, Dan says he found the response hard to believe.
The story is just another reminder that small acts of kindness can mean everything.