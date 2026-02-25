IDFC First Bank ₹590 crore fraud: What we know

How the fraud was detected

The fraud was only discovered when a department tried to close its fixed deposits and noticed missing funds.

After an internal check, IDFC First Bank said it identified suspected fraud of about ₹590 crore, with reports variously putting the amount recovered or reimbursed at around ₹583 crore.

The bank quickly reimbursed the state government within 24 hours, issued recall notices to beneficiary banks and sought the freezing of linked accounts, and was de-empanelled by the Haryana government.

Now, investigators have frozen suspect accounts and a forensic audit is underway to trace exactly what happened.