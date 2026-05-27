IDP report finds tuition, living costs, visas deter Indian students
Thinking about going abroad for studies?
You're not alone if you're second-guessing it: IDP's new report says 43% of Indian respondents who dropped overseas plans cited tuition costs as unaffordable.
Another 32% of Indian respondents who no longer plan to study abroad say rising living expenses are a dealbreaker, and 28% point to tough visa rules as a reason to stay back.
Career outcomes shape study destination choices
Even with these hurdles, many students still put career outcomes first when picking where to study.
Australia remains the favorite spot for its strong job prospects after graduation, while the UK scores highest, followed by Canada, for skill development confidence.
For those focused on work opportunities after their degree, Canada, the US and New Zealand are also top picks thanks to their employability and post-study opportunities.