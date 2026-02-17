IDTA expands capital to $2.5B, plans $1B investment in AI
Big news from the India AI Impact Summit 2026: The India Deep-Tech Alliance (IDTA)—a group of top VCs and tech giants—just expanded its capital to $2.5 billion and plans to invest $1 billion in Indian AI startups over the next three years.
Peak XV is putting ₹120 crore into 5 rising AI startups
IDTA brings together names like Accel, Blume Ventures, Premji Invest, NVIDIA, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Micron Technology, L&T, and CG Power—all teaming up to back India's AI future.
IVCA member funds mobilized ₹500 crore
Peak XV is putting ₹120 crore into five rising AI startups (Companion Labs, Kello, Memfold AI, Round1, Zoop), while 16 member funds of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) collectively mobilized ₹500 crore.
$200B investment interest toward building India's AI infrastructure
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that India has seen up to $200 billion of investment interest toward building out India's AI infrastructure over the next two years.