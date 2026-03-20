IEA asks people to reduce oil consumption amid price surge India Mar 20, 2026

With oil prices spiking past $100 a barrel thanks to Middle East conflict, the International Energy Agency (IEA) is asking everyone to pitch in: work from home if you can, drive a little slower, carpool or use public transportation, and try to cut back on flights.

The crisis has hit global oil supplies hard, especially through the vital Strait of Hormuz.