IED injures 3 DRG personnel during Kanker demining mission
India
Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were hurt on Saturday when an IED exploded during a demining mission in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
The blast happened while police were clearing explosives left by Naxalites, marking the first such incident since the state was declared free from Naxal violence on March 31.
Explosion near Narayanpur highlights lingering risks
The explosion, which took place near Narayanpur district, is a reminder that even after major progress, challenges remain for security forces working in these areas.
India recently reclassified Naxal-affected regions, and though Chhattisgarh is no longer labeled high-risk, incidents like this show why ongoing vigilance and steady development efforts are still important.