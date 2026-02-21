High alert in Delhi after IEDs found in Kashmir, Punjab
What's the story
Security agencies have issued a high alert after two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in Punjab and Kashmir, according to a report by India Today. The alert comes in the wake of warnings about a possible terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Delhi. Although no direct connection has been established between the IED recoveries and the terror plot warning, their timing is concerning.
Punjab find
First IED found in Amritsar, Punjab
The first IED was found in a suspicious bag near the Rayya police post in Amritsar, Punjab, on Friday. The bomb disposal squad was immediately called to the scene and safely defused the device. According to the report, SSP Sohail Qasim Mir confirmed this, saying, "A suspicious bag was spotted close to the police chowk... They confirmed it as an IED."
Kashmir discovery
Second IED discovered in Ganderbal, Kashmir
The second IED was discovered in Safapora, Ganderbal district of Kashmir, on the same day. The bomb detection squad of the army and the Jammu & Kashmir police detected and defused it within hours. This is the third IED found in North Kashmir last week, with two others being discovered on Tangmarag Road and Baramulla.