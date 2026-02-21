The alert comes in the wake of warnings about a possible terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

High alert in Delhi after IEDs found in Kashmir, Punjab

By Snehil Singh 03:35 pm Feb 21, 202603:35 pm

What's the story

Security agencies have issued a high alert after two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered in Punjab and Kashmir, according to a report by India Today. The alert comes in the wake of warnings about a possible terror attack by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Delhi. Although no direct connection has been established between the IED recoveries and the terror plot warning, their timing is concerning.